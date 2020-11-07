Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,455,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,217 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 131.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,191,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,845,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70.

