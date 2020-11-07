Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after acquiring an additional 279,854 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after acquiring an additional 249,534 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 586.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 230,956 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,330,000 after acquiring an additional 117,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $185.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

