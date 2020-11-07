Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,683 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,534 shares of company stock valued at $14,234,514 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a market cap of $212.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

