Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 41,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,768,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 617,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEF opened at $19.52 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

