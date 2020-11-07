Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 688,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,490,000 after purchasing an additional 199,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -579.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

