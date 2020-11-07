Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

