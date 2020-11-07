Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.19 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.54 and a 200-day moving average of $173.16.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

