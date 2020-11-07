Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.84.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

