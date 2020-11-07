Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $143,000 Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Trecora Resources worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trecora Resources by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

TREC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TREC opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

