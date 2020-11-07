Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $16.53 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $351.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

