Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,126.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 13.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 127.4% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Mastercard by 128.1% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Mastercard by 181.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $313.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,258 shares of company stock worth $116,545,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

