Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 710.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 6,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,710,000 after purchasing an additional 799,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Adobe by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after purchasing an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,565,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $494.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

