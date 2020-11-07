Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $7.71 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $81.70.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.