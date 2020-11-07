Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $737,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,225,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,238,000 after buying an additional 46,212 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 851,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,760,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

LMT stock opened at $361.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

