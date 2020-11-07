Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,007 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 1.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of MO opened at $37.27 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.