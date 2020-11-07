Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

EWJ opened at $61.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

