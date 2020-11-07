Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 62.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

