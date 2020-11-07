Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $4.37 Million in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,404 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 231.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $51.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $58.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

