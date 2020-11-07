Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

NYSE:MDT opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.86. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

