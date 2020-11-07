Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.20. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

