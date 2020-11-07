Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $226.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.14 and its 200-day moving average is $202.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $227.28.

