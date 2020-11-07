Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AON by 84.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AON by 357.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 31.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $19,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $190.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

