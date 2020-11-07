Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,370 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,172 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE:CGC opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

