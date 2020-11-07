Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 484 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $93.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

