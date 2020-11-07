Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of 3M by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 127,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $163.02 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.42. The stock has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.