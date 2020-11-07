Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 63,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 47,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

