Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.