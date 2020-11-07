Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,750 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after buying an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,847,000 after purchasing an additional 496,930 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,756,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,616,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,634,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $109.96 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $111.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

