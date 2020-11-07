Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 100,800 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,800 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Truist raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $92,375.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $609,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,767 shares of company stock valued at $21,261,299 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.