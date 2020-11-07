Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,716 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,716 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518,408 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 401,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 197,423 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

