Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.