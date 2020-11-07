Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after acquiring an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,991,000 after acquiring an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000,000 after acquiring an additional 290,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,713,000 after buying an additional 213,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,383,000 after buying an additional 181,766 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $388.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.04 and a 200-day moving average of $397.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

