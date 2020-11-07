Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR opened at $152.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average of $103.97. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.39. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $160.55. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.12%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $610,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,375.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

