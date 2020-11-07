Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,489 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,519,000 after buying an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,813,000 after buying an additional 1,375,445 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,461,000 after buying an additional 50,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,913,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,878,000 after buying an additional 302,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $298,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,532 shares of company stock worth $9,337,997 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $100.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day moving average is $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

