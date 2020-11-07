Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,845 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Envestnet by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,167.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 5,500 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $456,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

