Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,918 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CQP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 152.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $195,000.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $35.68 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.