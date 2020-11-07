Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in VEREIT by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,482,000 after buying an additional 8,105,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after buying an additional 7,940,601 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 22,000,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,462,000 after buying an additional 4,279,156 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in VEREIT by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,908,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,429,000 after buying an additional 5,048,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 10,823,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after buying an additional 7,918,391 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at $20,757,665.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VER stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on VER shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

