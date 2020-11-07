Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,335 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 61.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 41,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $63.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

