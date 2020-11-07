Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $599,998,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,263,000 after acquiring an additional 54,094 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 30.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 841,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after acquiring an additional 194,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 133.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 767,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,604,000 after acquiring an additional 439,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHGG opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.07. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $89.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $733,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,996.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $2,302,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,999,134 shares in the company, valued at $164,408,780.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $5,161,694. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

