Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 960 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 269.2% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,138.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 118.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.02, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,748.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $5,937,001. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.78.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $270.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.40 and its 200 day moving average is $200.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $280.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

