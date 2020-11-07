Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 998 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $321.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.43 and a 200-day moving average of $294.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

