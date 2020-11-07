Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes $5.06 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,041.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total transaction of $2,961,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,928,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,244,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 687,772 shares of company stock worth $166,577,874. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.94.

CRM stock opened at $260.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.16, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

