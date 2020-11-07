Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,282 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 6,236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $767,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,545 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $223,653,000 after purchasing an additional 146,320 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,773,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Illumina by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,149,000 after purchasing an additional 135,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,662,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.56.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $308.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total value of $37,851.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,032.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $926,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,940,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,002 shares of company stock valued at $9,540,468. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

