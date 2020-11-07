Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $579.18 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $602.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.15 and a 200-day moving average of $497.01.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.33.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,715,372.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,479 shares of company stock valued at $42,850,586 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

