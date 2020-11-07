Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,548.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $881,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

