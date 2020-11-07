Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after buying an additional 126,638 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 124,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $134.26 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $135.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

