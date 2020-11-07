Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 17.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $64,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,339,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,130,000 after acquiring an additional 913,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,020,000.

VTI opened at $179.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $181.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

