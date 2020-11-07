Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 2,738.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.83. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $156.43.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

