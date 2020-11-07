Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $197.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $204.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

