Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Bio-Techne by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $302.47 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $306.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.01 and its 200 day moving average is $256.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several analysts have commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded Bio-Techne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.